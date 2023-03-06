HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam: Andhra University English Prof. Prasanna Sree nominated as member of the Banaras Hindu University centre

March 06, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Prasanna Sree

University Grants Commission (UGC) has nominated Andhra University English Department head Sathupati Prasanna Sree as member of the Council of the University Centre for Teacher Education, Banaras Hindu University (IUC-TE, BHU), for a period of three years. The centre was established to strengthen the knowledge base of teacher education by generating new reforms in education, to evolve policy framework relating to different aspects of teacher, and to build information bank about the policies and practices in teacher education in the developing and developed countries.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Prasanna Sree said that her total teaching experience is 36 years, including 21 years as Professor. She was receipient of Nari Shakti Puraskar 2021 that was received in 2022 on March 8 from President Ramnath Kovind. She said that she is the first woman in the world to have devised alphabets to 19 different tribal languages of India.

