Visakhapatnam: Andhra University and Missouri State University to jointly offer MS Project Management Course

Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy on Thursday announced that Andhra University and Missouri State University, USA, will jointly offer an MS course, which is being termed as MS in Project Management.

He said that the course will begin this academic year. Students will get an opportunity to complete a two-year course at a cost of ₹10 lakh. As part of the course, the first year will be completed online in India and in the second year students will go to Missouri State University, for completion of the course. An opportunity to work in America for three years is also being offered, he said.

Application forms can be obtained from the AU International affairs office and for more details one can call 08912844434 or +91 99666 43315.

Music recording studio

Prof. Prasad Reddy also said that a music recording studio is being set up at a cost of ₹5 crore in the Department of Music, Andhra University.

He said that an MoU regarding this will be made soon and steps will be taken to provide a course in sound engineering.

The Vice-Chancellor also inaugurated the newly-constructed classroom complex, canteen and open air auditorium in the Department of Computer Science, Andhra University College of Engineering.

AU Registrar V. Krishnamohan, Rector K. Samatha, Engineering College Principal Peri Srinivasa Rao, Governing Body members and popular singer Dhanunjay and others were present.