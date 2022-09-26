Visakhapatnam: Andhra University alumni decide to hold meet in December

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of Andhra University Alumni Association (AAA) have decided to organise AAA alumni meet in December. However, the date and whether to conduct it virtually or offline were not decided yet. AAA members, under the chairmanship of B. Satyanarayana and AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, conducted a meeting in the campus here on Monday. Details relating to chief guests and other arrangements were also not finalised. The members gave their opinions on the arrangements, which would be finalised soon. Prof. B Mohan Venkata Ram, AU Rector K Samatha and others were present.