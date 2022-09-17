Visakhapatnam: Andhra Uniersity to organise exhibition on rocks, fossils, minerals on September 24

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
September 17, 2022 20:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra University will be organising an exhibition of rocks, minerals, fossils and geo-diversity photographs in the Department of Geology on September 24. The exhibition is jointly organised by the Department of Geology, Andhra University, and INTACH Visakhapatnam Chapter, on the occasion of International Geodiversity Day (IGD) on October 6, as declared by the UNESCO. The Department of Geology has a huge collection of variety of rocks, minerals and fossils of varying ages. It is open for schoolchildren and the general public and there is no entry fee, said Head of Geology department K. Satyanarayana Reddy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app