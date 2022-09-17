Visakhapatnam: Andhra Uniersity to organise exhibition on rocks, fossils, minerals on September 24

Andhra University will be organising an exhibition of rocks, minerals, fossils and geo-diversity photographs in the Department of Geology on September 24. The exhibition is jointly organised by the Department of Geology, Andhra University, and INTACH Visakhapatnam Chapter, on the occasion of International Geodiversity Day (IGD) on October 6, as declared by the UNESCO. The Department of Geology has a huge collection of variety of rocks, minerals and fossils of varying ages. It is open for schoolchildren and the general public and there is no entry fee, said Head of Geology department K. Satyanarayana Reddy.