March 17, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Seeli Sindhuja, a second-year PG student of Microbiology at the Andhra Medical College, won second prize in the quiz competition organised during the 26th State Conference of the Indian Association of Medical Microbiology, Telangana Andhra Pradesh Combined Chapter (TAPC), at Hyderabad.

G. Butchi Raju, Principal, Andhra Medical College, and other professors congratulated her on the achievement.