Visakhapatnam: Andhra Medical College likely to get 131 more PG seats

They will be divided among 27 specialities, says AMC Principal

They will be divided among 27 specialities, says AMC Principal

Andhra Medical College(AMC), which is celebrating its centenary year, is likely to add another 131 seats for its PG courses, if the State government accepts its recommendations.

This is the oldest and the biggest medical college in the State and since the State government has already evinced interest in adding around 600 to 700 PG seats across the State, AMC has sent its request for 131 additional seats.

Speaking to The Hindu, AMC Principal G. Butchi Raju said that the seats will be divided among 27 specialities.

“Right now we have around 235 PG seats and with the addition it will go up to over 365,” he said.

Speaking about the renovated mortuary, he said that the mortuary has been renovated with a fund of about ₹68 lakh from the District Collector’s CSR funds and about ₹12 lakh from the college development fund.

“Most of the existing freezers have become defunct and we will now have new freezers and at a time we will be able to hold about 30 bodies. This apart the mortuary has been added with eight autopsy tables and will be conducting autopsies even in the night, as per the Supreme Court guidelines. We are just awaiting the nod from the State government. Except for cases brought under suspicious death and suicide, which needs a more detailed examination, accidents cases can be dealt with in the night, as of now,” he said.

Nadu-Nedu funds

The modernisation of KGH, which is the oldest government teaching hospital, with the Nadu Nedu funds is pending. The State Government has already sanctioned about ₹600 crore under Nadu-Nedu, and the funds are yet to be transferred.

As per the plan, the entire hospital will be modernised, with a 10-floor building coming up in place of the old one at the central area of the hospital.

In the new plan, the OP (outpatient) building and the administrative block of Andhra Medical College (Panagal Building) will give way to new buildings with modern facilities, said Dr. Butchi Raju.

Alumni block

This apart, as part of the centenary celebrations of the college, the alumni of the college has assured to build an alumni block at a cost of ₹25 crore.

“We already have a few alumni who have pledged to the tune of ₹12 crore and the balance will be coming shortly. The bulk of the donation is coming from AMCANA (Andhra Medical College Alumni of North America),” said the Principal.

The alumni block will have one 600-seater auditorium named after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, one floor will have a display area showcasing the history of the college and the legends in the medical field who have passed out from the college, one floor will be for academic usage such as a digital library and one floor will be for indoor games for the students.

AMC targets to complete the building by July 2023, to commemorate the culmination of its centenary celebrations.