Visakhapatnam: Andhra Medical College alumni to construct centenary block

Special Correspondent May 25, 2022 22:18 IST

Special Correspondent May 25, 2022 22:18 IST

It will have an auditorium, student activity centre and a hall of fame

Dr. P.V. Sudhakar, Dr. Ravi Raju, MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana and others at the foundation stone laying for construction of a AMC Centenary Alumni Block in Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It will have an auditorium, student activity centre and a hall of fame

The alumni of Andhra Medical College (AMC) in India and abroad have volunteered to building an AMC Centenary Alumni Block to commemorate the centenary of AMC and its 100 th year of existence and service to mankind, in 2023. The block, to be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹25 crore, would have an auditorium, student activity centre and a hall of fame. The ‘bhumi puja’ for the proposed building was conducted at the proposed site, near Panagal building, by members of the committee headed by T. Ravi Raju and T. Radha. Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana would take up construction, through his MVV Builders, on ‘no loss, no profit’ basis. E. Pedaveer Raju, P.V. Sudhakar, K. Venkatewarlu, Ramamurthy, SKE Appa Rao, G. Arjuna, Uday Kumar, A. Sivaprasad, G. Sambasiva Rao, Padmavathi and SNR Naveen participated. Dr. R. Sasiprabha has announced a donation of ₹1 crore in the name of Dr. S.V. Adinarayana(Padma Shri awardee).



Our code of editorial values