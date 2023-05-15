ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Medical College alumni from Hyderabad decide to contribute to their alma mater

May 15, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Medical College (AMC) alumni, living in Hyderabad, have announced their decision to contribute generously to the AMC Centenary Alumni Building and participate in the centenary celebrations of AMC to be held later this year.

As many as 85 alumni attended the meeting organised at a hotel in Hyderabad on Sunday night

Doctors T. Ravi Raju, T. Radha , E. Pedaveerraju, P.V. Sudhakar and SKE Appa Rao recalled the glory of AMC, and informed the participants about the centenary celebrations, and the progress of the Centenary Alumni Building. They requested alumni for active participation in the celebrations and also for generous contributions for the commemorative building.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Some very senior members from 1958 and 1961 batches addressed the gathering. There was great enthusiasm among the alumni. They promised to spread the news, participate, and contribute generously.

Dr. Saratchandra (76 batch), a renowned cardiologist in Hyderabad, hosted the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US