Visakhapatnam: Andhra Medical College alumni from Hyderabad decide to contribute to their alma mater

May 15, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Medical College (AMC) alumni, living in Hyderabad, have announced their decision to contribute generously to the AMC Centenary Alumni Building and participate in the centenary celebrations of AMC to be held later this year.

As many as 85 alumni attended the meeting organised at a hotel in Hyderabad on Sunday night

Doctors T. Ravi Raju, T. Radha , E. Pedaveerraju, P.V. Sudhakar and SKE Appa Rao recalled the glory of AMC, and informed the participants about the centenary celebrations, and the progress of the Centenary Alumni Building. They requested alumni for active participation in the celebrations and also for generous contributions for the commemorative building.

Some very senior members from 1958 and 1961 batches addressed the gathering. There was great enthusiasm among the alumni. They promised to spread the news, participate, and contribute generously.

Dr. Saratchandra (76 batch), a renowned cardiologist in Hyderabad, hosted the meeting.

