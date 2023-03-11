ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Cricket Association to sell only limited number of online tickets for ODI cricket match

March 11, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Tickets for the second One Day International (ODI) Cricket Match between India and Australia scheduled to be held on March 19, in the city, are being sold like hot cakes. The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has opened online ticket sales from 4 p.m. The ACA has decided to release only a certain quota of tickets per day till March 12, in view of high demand.

In order to ensure that everyone has equal opportunities to attend the match, ACA secretary Gopinath Reddy announced that online ticket sales will commence at 4 p.m. on March 10, 11 and 12. The online ticket sales will continue until the allotted quota for the day is exhausted. This arrangement will apply for all three days, and tickets of all denominations will be available.

“The ACA wants cricket fans from all parts of the country enjoy the match. We encourage everyone to make use of this opportunity to secure their tickets and attend the match” he said.

