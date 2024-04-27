GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakhapatnam and Kolkata zoos exchange animals

Giraffes, water monitor lizards and scarlet macaw have been received from the Alipore zoo, says Vizag zoo Curator

April 27, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The city zoo got new animals and birds under Animal Exchange Programme between Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam (IGZPV) and Zoological Garden, Alipore (Kolkata) on Saturday (April 27) to optimise the welfare of the animals under the care and contribute to the preservation of endangered species, according to the officials concerned here.

The Alipore zoo has given northern giraffes in the ratio of 1:1, water monitor lizards (2:2) and scarlet macaws (1:1), while the Vizag zoo has given white tiger (one female), Indian grey wolf (1:1), Indian wild dogs (3:2), ring tailed lemur (1:1), black swan (1:1), hog deer (2:2) and striped hyenas (1:1).

IGZPV team led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Conservator of Forests (wildlife) and IGZPV veterinary team along with the zoo staff started from IGZPV by road on the night of April 22 to bring giraffes from Alipore zoo.

One team went by road to do survey of the NH-16 in order to plan the safe and smooth transportation of giraffe from Alipore to Vizag zoo. From there, on April 25, the team led by Dr. Navin Kumar, Dr. Phaneendra and Dr. Purushotham and other supporting staff of the zoo travelled about 856 kilometres and reached Visakhapatnam zoo on Saturday morning.

“This exchange adds the giraffes and water monitor lizards which were housed in IGZPV a few months back. One male giraffe aged about two years and one female giraffe aged about four years have been received from the Alipore zoo. This exchange also brings one new species to the animal collection of IGZPV such as scarlet macaw, which is the largest and colourful bird species, and will be a new attraction for the visitors,” said Nandani Salaria, IGZPV Curator.

The IGZPV team successfully completed this exchange programme which was a very challenging task specially to bring giraffes, which were very huge animals from Kolkata to Vizag, she added.

