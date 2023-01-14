Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli police take steps to prevent cockfights and gambling during Sankranti festivities

January 14, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Anakapalli police have passed instructions to bind over ex-offenders involved in cockfighting, gambling and smuggling of ID attack, as part of precautionary measures for the Sankranti festival, as this area has a history of such activities during the festival. The police are on alert as border areas of Anakapalli and East Godavari districts, including Payakaraopeta, Yelamanchali, S.Rayavaram and Nakkapalle, witness these cases every year. In this regard, awareness campaigns are being conducted by the police personnel in the villages using auto-rickshaws.

In the last two days, the Anakapalli police have booked as many as 31 cases and arrested around 100 persons for allegedly being involved in cockfighting, gambling by placing money, smuggling of ganja and ID arrack. Around ₹96,000 cash was seized, while 15 roosters were seized.

“In general, many people leave for the Godavari districts to take part in the cockfights. Here, the cockfights are not rampant. Mostly, we do not find cockfights with knives attached to the legs roosters here. However, many people take part in gambling during the three-day Sankranti festival, which needs focus. Watch is laid on outskirt areas, mango orchards and agricultural fields,” said a senior police officer from Yelamanchali sub-division.

As per the police, the Sankranti may also see a demand for ID arrack in the villages, especially during Kanuma and Mukkanuma. Focus was laid on those who are found to be involved in manufacturing ID arrack in the district. Since the last one month, a number of ID arrack manufacturing spots have been raided, where the officials have destroyed fermented jaggery wash and the arrack in huge quantities.

Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami has appealed people to inform police, Dial 100 or contact WhatsApp number 9346912724 in case if they come across any such incidents.

Meanwhile, the city police have also laid focus on possible cockfights, gambling and a few other cases this Sankranti. Though no major cockfight cases were busted in Visakhapatnam city recently, there were incidents where the blood sport was conducted in the past. Arilova, Ananapuram, Padmanabham, Bheemunipatnam, and a few other areas have reported such cases.

Since the last few days, the city police have been booking cases of gambling by placing money at many places.