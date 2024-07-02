Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts get new Collectors

The 2015 batch IAS officer, M.N. Harendhira Prasad was posted as the Visakhapatnam District Collector as per an order released by the State government, on Tuesday. He will take over with immediate effect.

He was currently serving as Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Andhra Pradesh and Ex-Officio Joint Secretary, to Government, General Administration (Elections) department.

Already, Mr Mallikarjuna, who was serving as Visakhapatnam District Collector, was transferred last week and Joint Collector Mayur Ashok was holding the additional charge.

Meanwhile, Anakapalli District Collector, Pattanshetti Ravi Subhash was also transferred. The 2015 batch IAS Officer K. Vijaya was appointed as the new Collector of Anakapalli district.

