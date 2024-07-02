GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts get new Collectors

Published - July 02, 2024 07:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
M.N. Harendhira Prasad 

M.N. Harendhira Prasad 

The 2015 batch IAS officer, M.N. Harendhira Prasad was posted as the Visakhapatnam District Collector as per an order released by the State government, on Tuesday. He will take over with immediate effect.

He was currently serving as Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Andhra Pradesh and Ex-Officio Joint Secretary, to Government, General Administration (Elections) department.

Already, Mr Mallikarjuna, who was serving as Visakhapatnam District Collector, was transferred last week and Joint Collector Mayur Ashok was holding the additional charge.

Meanwhile, Anakapalli District Collector, Pattanshetti Ravi Subhash was also transferred. The 2015 batch IAS Officer K. Vijaya was appointed as the new Collector of Anakapalli district.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.