Visakhapatnam: amid protests, GVMC council approves mortgaging of land to raise ₹164 crore loan

Corporators from the Opposition parties staging a protest at the Mayor podium during the GVMC council meeting in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

February 26, 2022 19:05 IST

Corporators from Opposition parties stage a sit-in before the Mayor’s podium

Amid huge protest from the corporators of the Opposition parties, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council on Saturday approved the proposal to mortgage about 30 acre of corporation land, including around six acres of Indira Priyadarshini Municipal Stadium at One Town and around 24 acres of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Narava, to raise loan of about ₹164 crore.

Corporators from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), CPI, CPI(M), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surrounded the podium of Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari opposing the approval. Holding placards and raising slogans against the municipal corporation, they staged a sit-in before the podium demanding that the Mayor withdraw the decision immediately.

Earlier, when the agenda was announced for the discussion, TDP corporator Peela Srinivasa Rao, CPI corporator A.J. Stalin, JSP corporator P.V.L.N. Murthy, CPI(M) corporator B. Ganga Rao and other members opposed the decision. They enquired about the details on at what cost the GVMC was mulling to sell the treated water to the RINL and the HPCL. They said that the decision may push GVMC into a debt trap. They also suggested that the GVMC to look at other options to pursue the project.

YSR Congress Party floor leader Banala Satya Surya Srinivasa Rao said that the project would strengthen underground drainage (UGD) network in Gajuwaka-Pendurthi-Malkapuram areas. In future, residents of these areas would appreciate the corporators for the decision, he said approving the agenda on behalf of the YSRCP corporators. The Mayor announced that the proposal was passed in the view of majority of votes.

Ahead of the council meet, the Opposition corporators along with East MLA V. Ramakrishna Babu and a few others staged a dharna near Gandhi Statue at the GVMC building against the proposal.

Zero hour

Earlier, the Mayor organised zero hour for the corporators, in which a number of corporators complained about the issues faced by residents due to digging of roads in various wards as part of UGD works.

Ward 39 corporator Md. Sadiq complained that a number of theatres and function halls in the city do not have fire NOCs. Ward 78 corporator B. Ganga Rao alleged that staff from zonal office have been harassing citizens in the name of garbage collection tax.

Ward 32 corporator K. Nagaraju said that illegal activities have increased in some of the localities in his ward.

MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav questioned the GVMC about the number of hoardings present in the city and the revenue generated from them.

All the corporators paid tributes to the former Minister M. Gowtham Reddy, who passed away recently due to cardiac arrest.