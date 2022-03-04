Visakhapatnam: amid protests, GVMC approves ₹4,319 crore budget for 2022-23 financial year

\

Corporators from the TDP and the Jana Sena Party staging a protest at the GVMC Council Hall in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

March 04, 2022 20:32 IST

Corporators from Opposition parties seek details of works done by contractors in 2021-22

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has proposed a revenue receipts of around ₹3,885 crore which turns up to around ₹4,319 crore with an opening balance of ₹434 crore. The corporation has also proposed expenses under all heads of about ₹4,061 crore and said that it would result in a surplus budget of about ₹258 crore.

The GVMC’s budget for the financial year 2022-23 was approved by the members of council, despite stiff opposition from the members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP), CPI, CPI(M) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier, reading out the budget, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari said that for the financial year 2022-23, they are expected to generate around ₹573 crore in the form of taxes which include house tax, Central-State Government service charges, taxes from industries, advertisements and cell tower charges

She said that in the form of non-taxes revenue which includes water charges, Town Planning wing collections, shops rents, function hall rents, bulk, semi-bulk and other water charges, and trade licences, the GVMC is expected to generate a revenue of about ₹899 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

For education, the corporation has proposed a budget of about ₹2,092 lakh for creating amenities in the municipal schools and about ₹200 lakh for ‘Balyam Scheme’. Similarly, about ₹54 crore was proposed for development of major, medium and other colony parks in the city. For public health wing, the GVMC has proposed a budget of ₹100 crore under Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) initiative. Similarly, ₹5.85 crore was proposed for providing medicines and equipment to the health centres.

The corporation has also proposed about ₹129 crore for SC,ST, Women and Child Welfare, and Development works. The corporation has also proposed ₹36 crore for street light maintenance on roads, highways and parks. For Mudasarlova reservoir and park development, the GVMC has allocated ₹100 crore.

Corporators from Opposition parties staged a protest before the Mayor’s podium demanding that the GVMC reveal about the works which were done by the contractors in the financial year 2021-22 and the amount paid as well as pending arears before the budget is approved.

‘No development’

Opposing the proposed budget, TDP floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao said that the GVMC is playing with the numbers. He said that in the last one year, none of the wards from the GVMC has seen any development.

Jana Sena Party floor leader, B Vasantha Lakshmi and BJP corporator G. Kavitha said that the corporation has failed to clear arears, due to which the contractors are not coming forward to take up any works.