Visakhapatnam: Ambedkar’s aspiration is to create equality and equal opportunities for every citizen of the country, says Union Minister

December 03, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Digital knowledge should work in such a way as to create awareness among everyone’

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayana Swamy said that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s aspiration was to create equality and equal opportunities for every citizen of the country.

Mr. Swamy, who participated as the chief guest in a one-day conference on ‘Ambedkar’s ideas realised with Digital India’ at Andhra University Ambedkar Assembly Hall here on Saturday, said that digital knowledge should work in such a way as to create awareness among everyone. Today, schemes like Digital India, Startup India, Make in India and Sagaramala are playing a vital role in the development of the country towards digitisation. He said that villages have been connected with national highways and internet services have been made available to villages and tribal areas.

Mr. Swamy wanted to spread the ideas of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to the remote corners of the society.,

AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that Indians are showing solutions to technological problems faced by people all over the world. This is possible due to tremendous digital growth in the country. He said that women’s empowerment is being realised in Andhra Pradesh due to the measures taken by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Suresh Batha, Additional Director, Software Technology Parks of India, said that every Indian should know the importance of Digital India. More than 85,000 seed industries across the country are playing a vital role in the Digital India mission.

AU Ambedkar Chair Professor M. James Stephen said that the Ambedkar Chair is useful for human development. He said that equality, freedom and equal opportunities will be provided in the society and bring everyone together and move forward.

