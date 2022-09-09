Visakhapatnam: Amazon India announces fee waiver for new sellers ahead of festive season

ADVERTISEMENT

Director Fulfillment Channels, Amazon India, Vivek Somareddy, said that to help the new sellers to kickstart their jouney in Amazon India, the company has announced that all new sellers, who register on Amazon.in between August 28 and October 26 and launching within 90 days from the date of registration, shall be eligible to avail of 50% waiver on selling fee across all categories.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Vivek said that about 15,000 sellers from Andhra Pradesh have so far registered with Amazon India. He said that sellers from across Visakhapatnam region were offering authentic and a wide range of products across various categories such as textiles, groceries, fashion and beauty products among other things. He also said that Amazon has invested to further its presence in Andhra Pradesh over the years by introducing various programmes like investing in warehouse infrastructure and delivery to remote locations. He also added that their delivery rate has increased by four times compared to the previous year.