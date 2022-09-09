Visakhapatnam: Amazon India announces fee waiver for new sellers ahead of festive season

About 15,000 sellers from Andhra Pradesh have registered so far, says official

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
September 09, 2022 23:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Director Fulfillment Channels, Amazon India, Vivek Somareddy, said that to help the new sellers to kickstart their jouney in Amazon India, the company has announced that all new sellers, who register on Amazon.in between August 28 and October 26 and launching within 90 days from the date of registration, shall be eligible to avail of 50% waiver on selling fee across all categories.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Vivek said that about 15,000 sellers from Andhra Pradesh have so far registered with Amazon India. He said that sellers from across Visakhapatnam region were offering authentic and a wide range of products across various categories such as textiles, groceries, fashion and beauty products among other things. He also said that Amazon has invested to further its presence in Andhra Pradesh over the years by introducing various programmes like investing in warehouse infrastructure and delivery to remote locations. He also added that their delivery rate has increased by four times compared to the previous year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app