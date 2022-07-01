Visakhapatnam: Amarnath slams GVL over his remarks on EODB top ranking for A.P.

‘Rank was given after taking the opinions of industrialists’

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has taken strong exception to the statements of BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on the top position obtained by Andhra Pradesh in Ease of Doing Business (EODB).

Reacting to the adverse comments made Mr. Narasimha Rao, earlier during the day, Mr. Amarnath said that the rank was given after taking the opinions of industrialists, and by criticising it Mr. Narasimha Rao was indulging in a ‘self goal’. He wondered as to why the BJP leader has remained silent when the BJP government was trying to sell the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), which was achieved after 32 persons had sacrificed their lives. The Centre seems to be planning to privatise even the defence sector, going by its moves, he added.