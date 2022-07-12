Visakhapatnam airport records 30% growth in passengers

There is also a substantial improvement in aircraft movements and cargo

There is a 30% growth in passengers in the first quarter (April to June) of 2022-23 compared to the last quarter of the previous financial year at Visakhapatnam International Airport. But, an analogy of the first quarter of the present and last fiscals reveals an impressive growth of 168% this year.

In the post-COVID scenario, the airport has registered a passenger footfall of 2,04,000 in June 2022. There is also a substantial improvement in aircraft movements and cargo. The passenger traffic, which was 4,56,324 in the last quarter of 2021-22 increased to 5,94,400, registering a 30% growth in the first quarter of the present fiscal. The aircraft movements increased from 4,369 to 5,313, registering 22% growth during the corresponding period. The freight increased marginally from 1,276 MT s to 1,302 MT s, registering 2% growth during the corresponding period.

AP Air Travellers Association (APATA) representatives K. Kumar Raju, O. Naresh Kumar and D.S. Varma thanked Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao for his initiatives on early completion of airport expansion works and for taking up with airline operators on introduction of new flights to and from Visakhapatnam.