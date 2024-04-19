Visakhapatnam airport handles 27.84 lakh passengers in 2023-24 fiscal, registering 10.19% growth

April 19, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Visakhapatnam International Airport registered 10.19 % growth in passenger traffic during the financial year 2023-24 compared to the 2022-23 fiscal. This was despite a drop in passenger footfalls from December 2023 to March 2024, obviously due to the disruption of flight schedules owing to runway resurfacing work.

The total number of passengers handled by the airport was 27,84,428 during the financial year 2023-24 as against 25,00,654 during the previous year, registering an increase of 2,85,974 passengers. But for the night closure of the airport to facilitate runway resurfacing work at the airport, the growth would have been much higher, as per official information.

The runway resurfacing at period intervals is essential to ensure passenger safety. Thankfully, the Navy had completed the work ahead of schedule and announced the operation of the airport round the clock from April 1, this year.

There was a sharp decline in the number of passengers utilising the airport for domestic travel in December, January, February and March 2024. The number of international passengers utilising the airport also declined in December, January and February while it increased in March, 2024.

AP Air Travellers Association president K. Kumar Raja and vice presidents O. Naresh Kumar and D.S. Varma expressed happiness at new international and domestic airline operators evincing interest in launching new services from Visakhapatnam.

A new flight commenced its operations from Visakhapatnam to Bangkok from April 9 and another flight to Malaysia will start operations from April 26.

Inline Baggage Screening

Inline Baggage Screening (IBS) is being provided at the airport to prevent queueing up of passengers near the X-Ray machines for screening of their baggage before check-in. “IBS will require the approval of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). We plan to operate IBS by June-end. Digi Yatra service is planned to be introduced at Vizag Airport from next month (May),” Airport Director Raja Reddy told The Hindu on Friday.

Digi Yatra service

Digi Yatra uses face recognition technology to verify passenger identity at various check points like the entry gate, security and boarding gates, without the need for physical documents. It’s designed to provide a seamless experience to passengers.

