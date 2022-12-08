Visakhapatnam airport gets Precision Approach Radar to help flights land in adverse weather conditions

December 08, 2022 06:02 am | Updated 03:21 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Aircraft can be guided from 25 km away to a safe touchdown thanks to the new equipment

B. Madhu Gopal

Officials posing with the radar that was installed at the airport, on Wednesday.

A Precision Approach Radar (PAR) was inaugurated at INS Dega (Visakhapatnam Airport) by Vice-Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Chief of Naval Staff, Eastern Naval Command, on Wednesday.

The new radar facility would substantially enhance the capabilities of Visakhapatnam Airport to recover civil and military aircraft in distress and emergency for a safe landing, especially in inclement weather conditions.

The PAR is a medium-power X-band radar used to guide aircraft from 25 km to touchdown in adverse weather conditions.

The radar provides ground-interpreted approach through positional information of the aircraft to the GCA. It has azimuth and elevation antenna for lateral and vertical guidance respectively.

