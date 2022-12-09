Visakhapatnam: agroforestry helps in reducing emission of greenhouse gases, say experts

December 09, 2022 06:15 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Agroforestry is one of the important green technologies which has immense potential for reducing greenhouse gas, said ICAR-Central Agroforestry Research Institute Director A. Arunachalam here on Friday.

He was delivering a lecture on “Green Technologies for Sustainable Future”, as part of a national conference organised by GITAM Environmental Science Department.

He said that agroforestry is one of the nature-based solutions for achieving the ‘net zero’ emission and a means for realising the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

He said that when compared with forestry and agriculture sectors, agroforestry plays a substantial role in achieving 12 out of 17 SDGs.

South Asia Forum for Environment (New Delhi) Chair Professor Dipayan Dey said that the rainfed agro-farming system in the country is susceptible to climate change and threatens the food and livelihood security.

International Centre for Ecological Engineering (West Bengal) Prof. Jayanta Kumar Biswas, GITAM Environmental Science Prof. N. Srinivas, Sambalpur University Prof. Sanjat Kumar Sahu, Guru Nanak Dev University Professor Jatindar Kaur Katnoria, Conference Convener M. Kiranmai Reddy and others participated in the discussions.