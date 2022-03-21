Visakhapatnam: after almost two years, trial in Vakapalli gang-rape case resumes

View of the Vakapalli villages in G. Madugula mandal in Viisakha agency. File. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

March 21, 2022 17:28 IST

So far, 36 witnesses examined and the next hearing on April 12

After a gap of almost two years, the trial in the alleged Vakapalli gang-rape case commenced here again on Monday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the case was not heard for over a period of about two years.

Eleven tribal women belonging to Vakapalli village had alleged that the Special Party of AP Police had come to their village and committed rape on them on August 20, 2007. The case is being fought by nine of the 11 surviving victims.

They allegedly that they were gang-raped by 21 personnel of AP Special Police, who were on combing operation in the naxal-affected areas of Nurmati panchayat in G. Madugula mandal of Visakhapatnam district. Since then of the 21 accused, 13 were implicated in the case.

After almost 12 years of sustained effort by the victims, the Supreme Court in August 2017, had ordered that the case be heard by a Special Court constituted to handle SC/ST Atrocities Act in Visakhapatnam. The case is now being heard in the XI Sessions Judge cum Special Court for SC,/ST Offences in Visakhapatnam

On Monday, Srikant Chiruvolu, the IPS officer who was the then Officer on Special Duty at Narsipatnam at the time of the incident was examined.

It is learnt that during the deposition, since the witness did not entirely support the statement that he had earlier made before the Investigating Officer Sivananda Reddy, the Special Public Prosecutor Sunkara Rajendra Prasad sought permission to declare the witness as ‘Hostile’. And the court permitted to declare the witness as ‘Hostile’ and the witness was cross-examined.

So far, 36 witnesses have been examined. The next hearing in the case has been posted for April 12.

