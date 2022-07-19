Visakhapatnam: adopt to eco-friendly way of life, children told

Several students take part in ‘Let’s Protect our Planet’ programme

Students of KDPM High School participating in a campaign against the use of single-use plastic in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Several students take part in ‘Let’s Protect our Planet’ programme

A large number of students took part in the ‘Let’s Protect our Planet’ programme organised by the Green Climate Team led by Secretary J.V. Ratnam to create awareness on environmental issues held at KDPM High School here on Tuesday. Students from KDPM High School and AS Raja Women’s College took part in it.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Nagarjuna University V. Bala Mohan Das stressed on the issue of single-use plastic pollution and carbon emissions. He said that it is the responsibility of everyone to protect our planet.

Retired Deputy Tehsildar Thirunagari Sai Prakash said that that the government has banned flexi banners and 16 types of single-use plastic. He also urged people to use cloth bags and not use plastic covers. AS Raja College Principal Sambasivarao appealed to children to adopt to environment-friendly way of life.

Headmistressof KDPM School Sumathi Bhai said that cloth bags were distributed to all their school students recently. Green Volunteers Chandrika, Rajeshwari and others participated.