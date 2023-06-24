ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Admission notification released for PhD programmes in Andhra University

June 24, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University Directorate of Admissions on Saturday invited applications for admissions into PhD programmes in Arts, Science, Engineering, Pharmaceutical Sciences and Law Colleges in the AU and its affiliated colleges.

The candidates, who are qualified for fellowship/scholarship in the UGC-NET/ UGC-CSIR-NET / GATE / CEED, and similar national level tests for the year 2023-24, are eligible to apply.

The last date for receipt of filled-in application is July 7. The counselling will be held on July 10.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

More details can be obtained at the website www.audoa.in

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US