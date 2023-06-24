HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam: Admission notification released for PhD programmes in Andhra University

June 24, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University Directorate of Admissions on Saturday invited applications for admissions into PhD programmes in Arts, Science, Engineering, Pharmaceutical Sciences and Law Colleges in the AU and its affiliated colleges.

The candidates, who are qualified for fellowship/scholarship in the UGC-NET/ UGC-CSIR-NET / GATE / CEED, and similar national level tests for the year 2023-24, are eligible to apply.

The last date for receipt of filled-in application is July 7. The counselling will be held on July 10.

More details can be obtained at the website www.audoa.in

