Visakhapatnam: additional Vistadome coach to be attached to Araku train

January 04, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

An additional Vistadome coach will be attached, by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R), to the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train to meet the tourist rush and demand from passengers.

An additional Vistadome coach will be attached to the 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train on January 5, 7, 9, 11, 13,15, 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, 29 and 31 and on February 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24

In the return direction, an additional Vistadome coach will be attached to 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train on January 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28 and 30 and on February 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 23 and 25.

Passengers have been asked to avail of the extra Vistadome coach services.

