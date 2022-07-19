Visakhapatnam: additional Vistadome coach to be attached to Araku train from July 19 to September 30

Special Correspondent July 19, 2022 19:09 IST

This takes the total number of Vistadome coaches on the train to three

The East Coast Railway (E Co R) decided to attach an additional Vistadome coach (glass coach) up to Araku for convenience of tourists till September 30. Train No. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train will be attached with one more Vistadome coach from July 19 to September 30. Train no. 18552 Kirandul -Visakhapatnam train will also be attached with one more Vistadome coach from July 19 to September 30, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi. This takes the total number of Vistadome coaches on the train to three.



