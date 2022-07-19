Visakhapatnam: additional Vistadome coach to be attached to Araku train from July 19 to September 30
This takes the total number of Vistadome coaches on the train to three
The East Coast Railway (E Co R) decided to attach an additional Vistadome coach (glass coach) up to Araku for convenience of tourists till September 30.
Train No. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train will be attached with one more Vistadome coach from July 19 to September 30.
Train no. 18552 Kirandul -Visakhapatnam train will also be attached with one more Vistadome coach from July 19 to September 30, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.
This takes the total number of Vistadome coaches on the train to three.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.