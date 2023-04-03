ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port surpasses six records in handling rakes

April 03, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Adani Gangavaram Port (AGP) on Monday set a record of handling highest number of 663 rakes in March, surpassing its earlier record of 600 in January, this year. The highest daily rakes handled were 32 in a day and the previous highest was 27 (January, 2023). Similarly, the highest outward rakes loaded were 22 in a day against 19 in March, 2022). The highest inward rakes handled were 264 against 230 in February, 2023).

The AGP management said “We surpassed six previous records in handling rakes.The port has the ability to handle larger vessels efficiently and this has resulted in substantial savings to the port users and the trade.”

