HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port surpasses six records in handling rakes

April 03, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Adani Gangavaram Port (AGP) on Monday set a record of handling highest number of 663 rakes in March, surpassing its earlier record of 600 in January, this year. The highest daily rakes handled were 32 in a day and the previous highest was 27 (January, 2023). Similarly, the highest outward rakes loaded were 22 in a day against 19 in March, 2022). The highest inward rakes handled were 264 against 230 in February, 2023).

The AGP management said “We surpassed six previous records in handling rakes.The port has the ability to handle larger vessels efficiently and this has resulted in substantial savings to the port users and the trade.”

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.