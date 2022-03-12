Visakhapatnam: action will be taken against traders who sell oil at high prices, warns Joint Collector

‘People should not resort to panic buying’

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy said that strict action will be taken against the oil traders, if the try to increase the prices of cooking oils and also try to store them more than the permissible limits in the godowns, claiming unnecessary reasons. He conducted a review meeting with members of wholesale dealers association from the district here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Venugopal Reddy said the issue of increasing prices of cooking oil had come to the notice of the State government and it has also issued a G.O to take steps on it. The traders are requested to cooperate with the officials and do not cause trouble to the public, he said.

The JC has also instructed the Deputy Director of Rythu Bazaars to sell cooking oils in the rythu bazaars as part of steps to control the prices. He also instructed the Vigilance & Enforcement officials to continue raids on stores which violate laws.

He also requested public not to believe any rumours that cooking oils would not be available in markets in the coming days and avoid panic buying. The government is taking all steps to tackle the issue, he said.

DSP of Vigilance & Enforcement A. Narasimha Murthy, officials from the Civil Supplies Department were present.