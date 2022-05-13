Visakhapatnam: action sought against cinema theatres flouting norms

Consumer Organisations Federation submits a memorandum to Joint Collector

Consumer Organisations Federation State president Kandregula Venkata Ramana has demanded that cinema theatres ensure provision of amenities in tune with the AP Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1955, and National Building Code of India-2005.

Mr. Venkata Ramana submitted a memorandum to Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan on Thursday demanding action against theatres, which fail to comply with the norms. He apprised the JC on the lack of amenities in some theatres and fleecing of film goers by selling snacks and refreshments above the MRP and in the collection of parking fee. He also sought protection of consumer rights at the theatres.

He alleged that the enthusiasm in hiking the ticket rates was not being shown in providing amenities. He alleged that the officials were silent on the flouting of norms by the theatre managements.

Some theatres were not even leaving sufficient space around the cinema hall to allow the movement of fire tenders in case of a mishap.

Mr. Venkata Ramana said that the Joint Collector agreed to look into the issue and initiate action.