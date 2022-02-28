Visakhapatnam: ACB officials arrest DISCOM Assistant Engineer and Line Inspector for ‘taking’ bribe

‘Accused demanded ₹80,000 for installation of transformer and electrical meters in new apartment’

The officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested B. Prasad working as Assistant Engineer with APEPDCL, Aganampudi section, Visakhapatnam district, and a Line Inspector for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹80,000 from a complainant.

The ACB officials said that one K. Vara Prasad approached the engineer for installation of transformer and electrical meters in their new apartment. The engineer reportedly demanded the bribe for doing the official favour.

Based on the complaint from Mr. Vara Prasad, the ACB officials verified the facts and laid a trap. The engineer Prasad was caught while he was accepting the bribe through S. Ramesh, Line Inspector of APEPDCL, on Monday.

Both the officers were arrested and produced before the ACB Court in Visahapatnam.