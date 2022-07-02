Visakhapatnam: a large number of Andhra University chemistry students take part in placement drive

Recruitment team conducts written test, technical and HR rounds

Recruitment team conducts written test, technical and HR rounds

A large number of students from M.Sc. Organic Chemistry, M.Sc. Analytical Chemistry and M.Sc. Applied Chemistry from Andhra University and its affiliated colleges took part in placement drive conducted by Deccan Chemicals, Tuni, at AU College of Science & Technology here on Saturday.

The recruitment team conducted written test, technical and H.R rounds. Deccan Chemicals team, including Vice-President S. Satish Raju and HR Manager Padmanabhan, attended the drive. The recruitment process was coordinated by Placement Officer V. R. Reddy. The officials said that the selected list of candidates will be released soon. AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy has felicitated the team of Deccan Chemicals. AU College of Science & technology Principal K. Srinivasa Rao and others were present.