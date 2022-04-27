Visakhapatnam: a big slum is being constructed in the name of Jagananna Housing Colony in Sabbavaram mandal, alleges TDP

‘YSR Congress Party is indulging in corruption in the name of housing colonies’

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader and former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has alleged that a big slum, in the name of Jagananna Housing Colony, is in the making in Sabbavaram mandal. He wondered what more can the layout, developed in 300 acres, with a single road, and each beneficiary allotted one cent of land, offer?

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Murthy alleged that the YSR Congress Party was indulging in corruption in the name of housing colonies without observing the basic norms and layout regulations in the Jagananna colonies. Who would be held responsible, if some mishap happens in the colony? He said that Sabbavaram has not been left with a single cent of vacant land for future developmental activities.

A total of four universities were coming up in Sabbavaram as land was readily available and it was allotted to them. The TDP leader found fault with the YSRCP government for asking the poor to build houses on a single cent of land. He sought to know the reasons for the failure of the State government in handing over the houses, constructed for the poor during the TDP regime, to the beneficiaries.

Mr. Murthy said that the housing project was a Central government scheme and the State government was not spending a single paisa on it.

Alleging large-scale corruption in the allotment of house site pattas, he said that he was ready to prove his charge and was even prepared to quit politics, if he failed to do so. He also alleged that the list of the names of beneficiaries was not made public till date and added that the Collector should come out with the list.