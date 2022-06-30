Visakhapatnam: 8 trains cancelled between July 6 and 17 to facilitate modernisation works

As many as eight trains will be cancelled between July 6 and 17 in view of modernisation works at Titlagarh– Sikir section and Titlagarh-Kesinga section in Sambalpur Division. A few trains will be short-terminated or diverted.

The trains to be cancelled include: 08527/28 Raipur-Visakhapatnam-Raipur from July 7 to 17 in both directions, 17481/82 Bilaspur-Tirupati-Bilaspur on July 9, 12 and 16 from Bilaspur and on July 7, 10 and 14 from Tirupati, 18301/02 Sambalpur-Rayagada-Sambalpur will be cancelled from July 7 to 17 in both directions, 18107/08 Rourkela-Jagdalpur-Rourkela will be cancelled from July 6 to 16 from Rourkela and from Jagdalpur from July 7 to 17.

Short-termination

Train no. 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari express, leaving Howrah from July 6 to 16 will be short-terminated at Sambalpur and 18006 Jagdalpur-Sambalpur Samaleswari express will start from Sambalpur, instead of Jagdalpur, from July 7 to 17, according to the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Diversion of trains

Train no. 18189 Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express, leaving Tatanagar on July 7, 10, 14 and 17 will run in diverted route via Jaroli-Nayagarh-Cuttack-Khurda Road-Vizianagaram.

Train no. 18190 Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express, leaving Ernakulam on July 6, 10, 13 and 17 will run in diverted route via Vizianagaram-Khurda Road-Cuttack-Nayagarh-Jaroli.