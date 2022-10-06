Visakhapatnam: 79 cases booked against private bus operators for violation of MV Act

Private buses have been warned against hiking fares during festive season

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officials have registered 79 cases against private bus operators for violations the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act during a special drive conducted between October 2 to 6. The officials have also seized one bus.

A majority of the cases pertains to charging of excess fare, lapse of permits and not maintaining the list passengers in the bus, the officials said.

Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam has warned the private bus operators of severe action if they increase the fare to cash in on the steep demand during the festival reason.

He also appealed to the passengers to lodge complaints at the DTC office if the private operators hike the fare. He warned the operators that the buses would be seized if there were complaints of hike in the fare.