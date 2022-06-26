Visakhapatnam: 631 modified silencers destroyed by traffic police

Special drives being conducted to detect bike racing on Beach Road, says Police Commissioner

The city traffic police placing silencers(exhaust pipes) of motor vehicles, seized in traffic violation cases, under the road roller at Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Giving a strict warning to the erring motorists in the city, the city police have destroyed as many as 631 loud silencers (exhaust pipes) which were seized and removed from two-wheelers for causing sound and air pollution in the city. The city traffic police wing crushed the silencers under a road roller near the Police Mess on Beach Road here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth said that in view of growing pollution, the police teams conducted special drives and seized 631 modified silencers, which were destroyed on Sunday. He also said that special drives were continuing to detect bike racing on the Beach Road stretch. Seven vehicles were seized and 12 youth were taken into custody, he said.

Appealing to the citizens to wear helmet without fail while driving, he said that a number of fatalities in two-wheeler accidents were due to not wearing helmet.

Drunk driving

Mr. Srikanth said that those who were caught driving under the influence of alcohol were being produced in the court. The courts have been directing them to do community service. So far, as many as 205 persons who were caught driving in an inebriated condition were asked to do community servicing, he said.

Additional DCP (Traffic) M. Arifullah and others were present.