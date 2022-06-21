Visakhapatnam: 60-year-old man dies after being hit by car near Marikavalasa
A 60-year-old man died after reportedly being hit by a car on NH-16 near Marikavalasa under PM Palem Police Station limits on Monday evening. The incident came to light after the police registered a case, on Monday night following a complaint by the family members of the victim.
The deceased was identified as A. Venkata Chittibabu, a resident of Marikavalasa.
According to reports, the incident reportedly occurred when Venkata Chittibabu was crossing the road. A person, who was allegedly driving the vehicle towards Tagarapuvalasa from the city, had hit Venkata Chittibabu resulting in his instantaneous death. The body was shifted for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.
