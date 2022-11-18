Visakhapatnam: 60-year-old beggar found murdered near Simhachalam railway station

November 18, 2022 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief

A 60-year-old beggar was allegedly murdered by another beggar near Simhachalam railway station area reportedly over a petty dispute here on Friday. The deceased is yet to be identified. According to police, a 50-year-old beggar named Prasad had a dispute with the victim on Friday morning. Prasad reportedly hit the beggar with a stone on his head, resulting in his death. Prasad was taken into custody. Gopalapatnam police have registered a case. The body was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for post-mortem.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US