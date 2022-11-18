Visakhapatnam: 60-year-old beggar found murdered near Simhachalam railway station

November 18, 2022 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Trending

A 60-year-old beggar was allegedly murdered by another beggar near Simhachalam railway station area reportedly over a petty dispute here on Friday. The deceased is yet to be identified. According to police, a 50-year-old beggar named Prasad had a dispute with the victim on Friday morning. Prasad reportedly hit the beggar with a stone on his head, resulting in his death. Prasad was taken into custody. Gopalapatnam police have registered a case. The body was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for post-mortem.

ADVERTISEMENT