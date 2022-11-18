  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam: 60-year-old beggar found murdered near Simhachalam railway station

November 18, 2022 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old beggar was allegedly murdered by another beggar near Simhachalam railway station area reportedly over a petty dispute here on Friday. The deceased is yet to be identified. According to police, a 50-year-old beggar named Prasad had a dispute with the victim on Friday morning. Prasad reportedly hit the beggar with a stone on his head, resulting in his death. Prasad was taken into custody. Gopalapatnam police have registered a case. The body was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for post-mortem.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.