Visakhapatnam: 56.76% students of municipal schools pass SSC examination

There was some psychological impact on students due to the void created by the pandemic, says Commissioner

With about 56.76 pass percentage, schools under the purview of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) have put up a poor show in the recently released SSC examinations results.

Of the 27 High Schools under the GVMC limits, only three schools managed to get pass percentage of over 70. While Prakashraopeta High School secured the highest pass percentage of 78.08, M.V.D.M High School secured the least pass percentage of 34.88. The pass percentage was just 50 and below in as many as nine GVMC schools.

According to the recently released results, as many as 2,537 students, including 1,292 boys and 1,274 girls, appeared for the examination. Of them, as many as 1,440 students (660 boys and 780 girls) have passed the examination and about 1,097 students have failed. While the pass percentage among the girls was 61.22, it was just 51.08 among the boys. As many as 927 students secured the first division, 360 students secured second division and 156 students secured the third division.

Accepting the low pass percentage, GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha said there was some psychological impact among the students due to the void created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic had impacted their normal schedule. They were forced to take online classes, which was a new phenomenon and they took time to adjust to it. They lost the touch of writing examination for almost two years, he said.

“As of now, we are counselling the students to ensure that they do not get depressed over the results and all they require is motivation. They are talented and they can improve definitely. I have instructed the officials to take up classes for the coming supplementary examinations on an immediate basis,” Mr Lakshmisha said.

GVMC Education Officer Srinivasa Rao said that they would review the results and come to an understanding what went wrong and what could be the areas for improvement.