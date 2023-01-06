Visakhapatnam: 52-year-old man surrenders before police over a murder case reported in 2016

January 06, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 52-year-old person has surrendered before the Arilova police over his involvement in a murder case of a 48-year old-woman during 2016, here.

Giving the details, Inspector of Arilova Police Station Emmanuel Raju said that on April 9, 2016, one Nageswara Rao had lodged a complaint stating that his wife Lakshmi had gone missing from April 7, 2016. The police registered a missing case and began a search for her. On April 11, a body was found floating in Mudasarlova reservoir. It was identified as that of Lakshmi by the husband and the family members. The police altered it as a suspicious death case and started investigation. Despite working on it for a couple of years, there were no adequate clues, which led the police to temporarily close the case in the year 2018.

On January 4, a person named Dasari Dhilleswara Rao approached the Arilova Police Station and stated that he had murdered Lakshmi.

When police started to ascertain facts, they have learnt that Dhilleswara Rao, a native of Srikakulam district retired from the Army long ago and was working as a security guard. During 2016, he had purchased a house on loan at Gopalapatnam. One day, he had asked his wife for some money but she declined. Irked over her response, Dhilleswara Rao reportedly had stolen her ATM cards and gave it to Lakshmi. As he wanted to avoid CCTV cameras, Dhilleswara Rao had given her ₹2,000 as tip to withdraw around ₹25,000. After coming to know about the withdrawal, wife of Dhilleswara Rao had lodged a complaint with the bank officials, who had given her the CCTV footage with Lakshmi in it. When questioned, Dhilleswara Rao said that he was not aware of the woman. The issue had also reached elders in their family, to whom Dhilleswara Rao complained that his wife was suspecting his character.

Dhilleswara Rao felt that at some point of time, his wife may lodge a police complaint, which may further reveal his relationship with Ms Lakshmi.

“Though they both knew each other for about six years, they were in an extramarital relationship for about four months before her death,” the police said.

On April 7, 2016, Dhilleswara Rao had reportedly called Lakshmi to withdraw money from an ATM. He had taken to her to Mudasarlova Park and murdered her. Later he had thrown the body into the reservoir.

“The accused said that he has been mentally suffering after committing the murder. More over he also felt that his family was broke after the sin he has committed,” said Mr. Emmanuel Raju.

The accused was sent to remand on Thursday night.