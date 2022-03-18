Visakhapatnam: 50-year-old ‘ends’ life at One Town area

Another person attemts suicide at Nathayyapalem

A 50-year-old man reportedly ended his life by hanging himself at his residence in One Town area in Visakhapatnam city in the early hours of Friday

According to One Town Police, the person had been residing alone in the house while his family stays in West Bengal. The police have shifted the body to King George Hospital (KGH). The family members are yet to lodge an official complaint regarding the incident, after which further details can be ascertained, the police said.

In another incident, a 37-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide by setting himself afire after pouring petrol on himself at Nathayyapalem under Gajuwaka Police Station limits here on Friday.

According to reports, one K. Siva Gopal, a native of West Bengal, had come to his sister’s house at Nathayyapalem on Friday morning. He reportedly set himself on fire. The inmates and locals shifted him to a hospital immediately.

In the primary investigation, police found that Siva Gopal was married in 2017. The couple were divorced. Since then, there are some personal disputes.

Gajuwaka Police have registered a case.

Those having suicidal tendencies can contact police helpline no. 100