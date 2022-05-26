Visakhapatnam: 47-year-old woman undergoes multiple surgeries to prevent recurrence of cancer

She tests positive for BRCA gene 1

She tests positive for BRCA gene 1

A woman who has had breast cancer in the past and is likely to get cancer again as she tested positive for BRCA gene 1 underwent multiple surgeries to get her second breast, uterus and ovaries removed to prevent recurrence of cancer, at KIMS Icon hospital, here, recently.

The 47-year-old housewife from Gajuwaka has three children. She had menopause five years ago. In 2018, she had breast cancer and her right breast was removed. Later, she underwent genetic tests as a precautionary measure, which revealed she was positive for BRCA gene 1.

There are chances that she may develop breast cancer, uterus cancer, or ovarian cancer at some point of time in the future. She told the doctors at KIMS Icon that she preferred removing her left breast, uterus and ovaries to prevent the recurrence of cancer.

On coming to know that there was a chance of reconstruction of both breasts, she sought to undergo plastic surgery. Dr D. Leela, consultant gynaecologist and gynaecological oncologist of the hospital, and her team, removed the patient’s uterus and ovaries.

Later, Dr. PRK Prasad, consultant plastic and cosmetic surgeon, led the removal of the left breast, significantly reducing the chances of getting second breast cancer. Artificial breasts were placed on both sides improving the appearance and increasing the confidence of the patient.

Between 5 and 15% of normal cancer patients are at risk of contracting cancer in the same part or other parts due to genetic causes. However, when the recurrence occurs, it is very severe. Such surgeries are performed in advance to prevent it, according to Dr. Leela and Dr. Prasad.

The removed breast, uterus and ovaries were sent for biopsy and no signs of cancer were found. The woman was discharged as all the surgeries were completely successful and she is in good health.