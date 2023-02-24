ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: 40 candidates remain in fray for graduates’ constituency MLC election

February 24, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The scrutiny of nominations for the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council from Srikakulam-Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam Graduates’ Constituency was completed in the presence of District Returning Officer and District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and Election Observer Siddharth Jain, at the Collectorate here on Friday.

The nominations of 40 candidates are found valid, while those of four candidates have been rejected due to technical reasons. The notification was issued on February 16 and the last date for filing of nominations was February 23. During this period, 44 candidates had filed 70 sets of nominations.

The candidates, whose nominations were rejected are: Kolupuri Nagabharathi of Anakapalli district for incompletely filling Form-26 (Affidavit), Imam Mohiuddin Ahmed of Visakhapatnam for not giving full details of the proposer, Bolisetti Venkateswara Rao of Vizianagaram as his elector details are not available/submitted and Rudraraju Kalyan Varma of Visakhapatnam as his elector details are not found in the same constituency.

Dr. Mallikarjuna said that candidates could withdraw their nominations by February 27.

District Revenue Officer S. Srinivasa Murthy, RDO Hussain Saheb, polling staff and candidates and their agents were present during the scrutiny of nominations.

