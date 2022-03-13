Visakhapatnam: 38-year-old man found murdered at Pendurthi

A 38-year-old man was allegedly murdered in his house at Purushottapuram under Pendurthi Police Station limits here on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ch Dhilleswara Rao (38), a painter and a resident of Purushottapuram. Inspector of Pendurthi Police Station K. Ashok Kumar said that preliminary investigation has revealed that three unidentified persons have come to the house of Dhilleswara Rao in the early hours of Sunday. The victim died of severe head injuries, say police.

The incident came to light after the local people found him lying in a pool of blood on Sunday morning.

Police said that Dhilleswara Rao’ wife is staying away from him at Kottavalasa in Vizianagaram district due to some disputes. He had been staying in Pendurthi alone.

The body was sent for post-mortem. A case was registered and investigation is on.