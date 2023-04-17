ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: ₹300, ₹1,000 ‘Nijaroopa darshanam’ tickets of Simhachalam Chandanotsavam to be sold from April 18

April 17, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The entry tickets of ₹300 and ₹1,000 for the ‘Nijaroopa darshanam’ of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, the presiding deity of Simhachalam here will be sold through the State Bank of India, Simhachalam Branch, from April 18. The annual ‘Chandanotsavam’ or ‘Chandana yatra’ festival will be held on April 23. The tickets will also be sold online through www.aptemples.ap.gov.in

Meanwhile, a review meeting was held by the Endowments Department officials on the special arrangements being made for children on Chandanotsavam day, with officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department, District Child Welfare Committee, representatives of 1098 Childline and officials and staff of Simhachalam Devasthanam atop the Simhachalam hill on Monday.

Later, temple Executive Officer Trinadha Rao told the AP Child Rights Protection Commission Chairman Kesali Appa Rao and member Sitharam that all their suggestions to ensure the safety of children during the annual festival would be considered.

Assistant Executive Officer Anand Kumar was present.

